A 28-year-old Lafayette woman is charged with two felony counts of domestic battery after a stabbing incident in which police say she blamed one of her children.
Iresha Monae Wright of the 300 block of Stockbridge Lane told police "her husband had been accidentally stabbed during an altercation with their juvenile child," according to a probable cause affidavit describing the May 1 incident in their home.
Officers found her husband lying in a bedroom with a stab wound in his chest several inches wide. He reportedly told medics while on route to medical treatment that Wright, not one of the children, grabbed the Faberware butcher knife during a verbal argument, and she stabbed him.
One of the children in the home at the time confirmed that Wright had been the one to wield the knife, according to the court document, and police later found the knife in the kitchen trash can.
Online records show Wright is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $1,500 bond as of Thursday afternoon. A judge has approved a no-contact order against her, and an initial trial date has been scheduled for September.