'Pattern of abuse'? Tenants allege Purdue prof's rental properties unsafe

The smell is what hits first.
Before seeing the collapsed ceiling and mold-covered paneling, it’s the overpowering musk that greets you as you enter Angela Moody’s home.
The 38-year-old doesn’t live in her home anymore. She lives outside in a tent, once bright red, but now dusty and covered in bird poop.
She’s one of hundreds of tenants evicted by Purdue adjunct professor Chaofeng Liu, and one of many who call him "a slumlord."
Some tenants know him as Charles Lee, but the 230 of them he has sued for eviction since 2020 - according to court records - know him by his legal name.
Liu argues that he's fair and flexible with rent, and that rising costs such as interest rates have hampered him. "I almost lose money every year," he said, "but I do make money from my properties."
But that's small consolation to his renters.
“I go in there and wonder if I’m gonna even live a half-hour from now,” Moody said Tuesday. “He’s going to kill somebody.”
'This is hell'
Firefighters, police officers, code enforcers and local representatives have visited the house at 1026 Hartford St. But now, after Moody and her two roommates have moved out, it sits empty, with its front door missing and the remains of her belongings thrown around outside.
Moody said she and her fiance evacuated the home to a tent in the back yard after being exposed to unsafe conditions.
“It dang near killed me,” she said, leaning against a collapsing railing in the back yard. “It sent me to the hospital with chest pain, trouble breathing.”
But Moody says she is moving out because he is evicting her.
Her fiance, Randell Tanksley, wears a N-95 face mask on his face and a 9-millimeter pistol on his hip as he walks into the building.
The inside is musky and dizzying. The carpet is smeared and littered with loose papers. Chunks of wall are missing, parts of the roof have collapsed, and visible mold covers exposed paneling all over the home.
Moody said when she and her fiance moved in in December, the house was already falling apart. They repaired as much as they could by themselves, but most of the damage they relied on Liu to fix.
He never did.
“The interior lock on the front room, we’re taking that. The door on the front porch, we’re taking that,” she said, motioning toward the dilapidated front side of the house. “We put all that into here, and we’re not giving it away twice.”
On the rare occasions Liu did send a contractor, Moody said the repairs were cheap and unreliable. Eventually, the couple gave up calling.
As the house continued to fall apart, so did the couple’s lives. Living in the tent outside, Moody washed herself using baby wipes and cooked using a hot pot.
“This is hell,” she said.
‘Pattern of abuse’
Sitting in her shaded porch, another tenant of Liu's who asked to remain unidentified, looks at a flickering light.
“You can't use power tools without the lights flickering,” she said, a bowl of used cigarettes in front of her.
The four-year tenant couldn’t use a hair dryer without lights flickering in her home, she said.
“It makes your life really sad,” she said.
She’s one of many tenants Liu has taken to court over the years. She said she’s afraid to speak against him, out of fear of being evicted.
“He’s a slumlord,” she said. “My husband had to sell everything we had in the garage so we could pay this man.”
She leaned forward, with weary eyes. After Liu took her to court in October, she and her husband had to scrounge three months of rent he alleged they didn’t pay.
“He was taking everything,” she said.
By many accounts, Liu is respectful to his tenants, as long as the tenants can pay. But with rental prices that often exceed market price, says Fairfield Trustee Monica Casanova, many of his tenants simply can’t keep up.
Moody’s rent, for example, was $875 a month with a $875 deposit.
The anonymous tenant’s home seems to be in much better shape than Moody’s, but she claims they made most of the improvements themselves.
“There used to be drug addicts that lived here, the garage was just awful,” she said. “My husband found some stuff in there that had to be disposed of and it was horrible.”
Their roof was collapsing, rain leaking through the boards, she said. When the couple complained to Liu about that and similar issues, the answer was often the same: Liu would pay for the materials but told her husband to fix it.
“He’s cheap, he’s cheap on fixing these houses, he wants to do everything the cheap way,” the woman said. “My husband had to figure out how to fix the water heater because he wouldn’t pay for any water here.”
The tenant said she often paid rent just to not interact with him. When she was behind, she said he was an “asshole,” especially toward women.
“I want to get out from underneath Liu,” she said. “I want to get away from him so I don’t have to deal with him anymore.”
When her rent was lower, she saved as much as she could to move away. But after Liu recently raised her rent by $300 a month, she said, she now lives paycheck to paycheck.
“It’s not fair. We're the ones who chose the house, we chose him,” she said. “So why can't (he) be fair?”
'Abusive to tenants'?
Reports of Liu’s angry interactions with tenants first put the landlord on trustee Casanova’s radar.
The township trustee position provides financial relief to poorer members of the local community, including rental payments. But because money is sent directly to landlords, Casanova said, Liu would pocket trustee money and evict his tenants anyway.
“I’ve worked with some bad landlords, but I haven’t seen this level and kind of predatory pattern of abuse,” Casanova said. “He’s arrogant, abusive to tenants, even in court.”
Casanova said she personally saw Liu shove a tenant during an eviction hearing; other times she saw him berating his renters in both videos and in court.
But Liu, who came to the area as a Purdue international student, said he never engaged in any physical or verbal abuse to tenants, in or out of the courtroom.
“No, it couldn’t be true,” Liu said in a phone call. “If I did that, they could call 911. I’d be arrested right away.”
He added he would be charged with contempt of court if he was aggressive during hearings.
Liu, whose wife is a Purdue statistics professor, confirmed he was investigated in the past by the city, but he said this is normal for a landlord owning more than 80 properties.
Several city officials contacted this week did not respond to attempts to learn more about any fines or renter protections.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Loomis said Liu has been compliant with the city when asked to address health-related issues. But Loomis said the city often doesn’t require landlords to make repairs to properties if tenants are behind on rent.
Liu himself said he is unable to legally repair his tenant’s properties if they are behind on rent or in the process of being evicted.
But the trustee is skeptical.
“That’s bullshit,” Casanova said about the idea a property owner can't ever repair their own buildings.
Tied hands?
Liu seems to have avoided substantial legal action for the alleged state of his properties.
“Our hands are tied at the health department,” Loomis said. “Legally we always refer tenants to the attorney general consumer complaint hotline, because there's not a mold ordinance we can enforce.”
Unlike many other states, Indiana doesn’t require landlords to fix mold issues. With no city state or federal enforcement on air quality in apartments, Loomis said the health department often can’t do anything to help tenants.
And the few cases where it can are limited.
The health department can force landlords to clean up “vectors,” animals that carry diseases like mosquitoes and rats. But when it comes to mold, asbestos and other unsafe conditions, Loomis said, "Our hands are tied."
“As much as we would like to, there’s nothing we can do,” Loomis said.
Outside of 1026 Hartford St. residents scavenge through the remains of Moody’s belongings. The house sits empty, doors missing and lights out.
Moody now lives temporarily in a hotel where she plans to stay until she moves to the mountains of Tennessee.
Liu maintains he’s a “good guy” and a flexible landlord.
“The law is the law,” he said, “and business is business.”