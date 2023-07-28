In Lafayette, a small house contrasts with a crumbling neighborhood.
It’s a speck of freshly painted blue in a sea of peeling white and gray. A picket fence surrounds its freshly trimmed yard, and a robust security system gives its occupants and their 3-year-old daughter a sense of security.
The house appears to be the epitome of the American dream. But inside, married couple David Keelen and Joellen McClain have been fighting a war for almost a year.
Keelen and McClain, who is a Purdue student, are suing local landlord and adjunct Purdue professor Chaofeng Liu for causing what they call a “vermin invasion” of their home.
The couple believes the disintegrating house next to theirs, which Liu owns and is allegedly suffering from a severe cockroach infestation, is causing an infestation of their own home. They blame Liu for failing to take action to remediate the problem.
“We tried telling (Liu), but he never answered, ” Keelen said Friday. “We don’t want to be in court over this, but we’re willing to go the whole way if we have to.”
But Liu, who owns more than 80 rental properties in Lafayette that mostly seem to have similar dilapidation and infestations, said he believes the lawsuit against him has no legal basis.
“I’m not sure if I should be responsible for this,” he said Wednesday. “I can only control my own property.”
The house
The infestation of the couple’s home started in September, but they say their problems with Liu started long before that.
Keelen and McClain moved into their house from New Jersey about seven years ago and thought they had finally achieved everything they could’ve wanted. Keelen found a job, while McClain decided to pursue her dreams of becoming an entomologist and started attending Purdue.
Together, the couple had their daughter, and they adopted a fat cat named Steve.
But then Liu bought the house next door in 2017. The condition of the property slowly degraded year after year, they said, becoming a crumbling hovel compared to the couple’s own home.
McClain said a stream of tenants would cycle through the home, some better than others, but all having one thing in common: They were low-income and vulnerable. The couple could only watch as tenants moved in and out in waves, sometimes being evicted by Liu, other times leaving on their own.
The couple said tenants were moving into a clearly run-down house and would then leave it in a worse state.
“Early on, someone would come out and fix a thing or two. But then that was it. All of a sudden, everything just kind of stopped,” McClain said. “Nobody ever came back to clean the house. Nobody came back to fix anything.”
Since 2019, the couple say they haven’t seen anything be done.
“Now (Liu) won’t even fix up the house before moving new people in,” Keelen said.
Liu owns more than 80 properties in Greater Lafayette, including two primary residences in which he lives. His rental properties the Exponent has visited all show similarities to the house next door to the couple: run-down, crumbling, inhabited by low-income, vulnerable tenants and showing signs of infestation.
The house in question is a small, single-family dwelling that Liu has owned since 2017, when he bought it for $45,000, according to property records. In 2023, it’s valued at more than $67,000.
Its current tenant has been living there for about a year, the couple said. Since moving in, he’s been battling a roach infestation of his own to no avail. The tenant did not respond to the Exponent’s attempts to contact him.
Keelen said he’s seen Liu send a pest control expert to the house once since then, but never again. The tenant has been left to fight the bugs by himself.
Liu, however, claims he’s sent pest control to the property “many many times” since the infestation again.
“I’ve sent certified pest experts on multiple occasions,” he said.
Either way, McClain said she doesn’t think any tenant should be renting a house with roaches in the first place.
“It’s not fair,” McClain said. “It’s not fair to anybody living there, and it’s not fair to us.”
The infestation
While standing in the kitchen of her home, McClain set two clear jars of alcohol on the table. One had a tiny speck near the bottom.
“That’s a bedbug, but you can’t really see it,” she said, pointing.
The other jar was more clear. Floating at the top was a roach, its body contorted.
“I caught this one in her playroom,” McClain said, gesturing to her daughter. “The alcohol kills it but preserves its color. At least, that’s what the Purdue extension lab told me.”
The couple said they had noticed the first roaches in their daughter’s bedroom in September, on the side of the house closest to Liu’s property next door. It raised alarm bells, but they had no inkling of what it meant.
They immediately got pest control to come look at their house and started a quarterly program to begin systematically eliminating the roach problem. But for a while, they had no idea where the pests were coming from.
“Then I heard someone in between our houses screaming ‘Get back inside!’ ” McClain said. “I looked out the window at (Liu’s house) and saw (the tenant) with a big can of pesticide, and he’s spraying the outside of the window. And cockroaches were literally coming out of his window all over.”
McClain heaved a sigh.
“He was yelling at the cockroaches to get back inside,” she said. “And I just started crying. That was my confirmation right there.”
McClain and Keelen told their pest control company their new theory: The infestation was spreading from the house next door.
It wasn’t long until they were proven right.
“He literally saw insects coming from (Liu’s house), right across our patio and into our own,” McClain said. “We put mouse traps out there, and even they became infested. The pest control guy said he’d never seen anything like that in his entire career.”
In response, the couple increased the treatment of their home, putting poison strips on the walls and traps on the floor. But the infestation only grew, with the pest control company telling them their condition wouldn’t improve until the infestation at Liu’s house was ended.
Eventually, the couple began putting plastic and tape over their windows to keep pests out, but it didn’t help. The bugs began to spread from their daughter’s bedroom to her playroom, and then to the kitchen and other rooms of the house.
While sitting at her kitchen table, McClain gestured to bare walls surrounding her. She said the couple eventually started taking everything off the walls, fearing that roaches would build nests behind pictures and decorations.
“We had to take our wedding pictures down,” McClain said, choking up. “We were just so scared, we started throwing everything away. Everything that mattered to me as a mother, like (the daughter’s) things, we might have to throw away at this point.”
McClain said she and Keelen began considering what things they’d have to get rid of to avoid furthering the infestation, including furniture and toys in their daughter’s playroom.
“As a mom, you want to keep all these newborn things that you love, but I can’t,” she said. “I feel like I have to burn it.”
Over time, the infestation evolved beyond just cockroaches, with rats, mice and bed bugs beginning to show themselves throughout the house. Now, McClain said she is scared to pick anything up off the tables or counters, worrying she’ll find pests underneath.
The worst part for McClain and Keelen, they said, is worrying about the health of their 3-year-old.
“Her two rooms are the most affected, because they’re coming in from that direction,” McClain said. “All night long, I just lay in her bed awake and rub her back, while looking to make sure no bugs are going to swarm her.”
Even when reporters visited the couple’s home on Friday, the effects of the infestation in their daughter’s room were apparent. In the playroom, dead roaches and feces lay scattered in the windowsill behind plastic and tape.
All throughout the home, poison strips litter the walls, well in reach of their toddler. And McClain, an entomology student, said the effects of roaches in homes on children’s health is well documented.
“I don’t know what to do,” she said, struggling to hold back tears. “We worked so hard for everything we have, and we don’t have a lot, you know? And now it’s all going to be gone. We can’t afford to keep replacing things.”
The options
After almost a year of waging a costly battle against a growing infestation, fearing for their daughter’s health and throwing their things away, the couple finally had enough.
Keelen said they first contacted the Tippecanoe County Health Department. They told him they wanted to do something but could only refer him to code enforcement.
Gregory Loomis, the Tippecanoe County health officer, said there isn’t much the health department can do about infestations unless they act as “vectors,” which means the infestation is causing the residents of the home to become sick.
“We want to help, but we tend to just send people to code enforcement,” Loomis said. “Our hands are basically tied.”
Because the tenant in Liu’s house wasn’t showing signs of sickness, Keelen was told to call the Lafayette engineer’s office, which handles code violations and home inspections.
But they couldn’t do anything, either, because McClain and Keelen weren’t Liu’s tenants. And even then, code enforcement would only be able to fine Liu, not force him to fix the problem.
“They said all the right things about how they wanted to help, but there’s just no laws for that,” Keelen said. “I started to think we’d have to tear this place down.”
Realizing no city officials were going to help force Liu to end the infestation next door, the couple decided the fight wasn’t worth it and began looking at options to sell their house.
Knowing about the infestation, no real estate agents would even talk to them.
“I wasn’t going to sell a home without disclosing that information,” McClain said. “That’s not fair to anybody else moving in here that could also be moving in with a child, or even just by themselves.”
McClain and Keelen tried talking to several different realty companies around Lafayette, including the one that had sold them the house seven years ago. Nobody was willing to entertain the offer.
“If we could move out, we would,” McClain said, “but how do you sell your house to somebody, knowing bedbugs are currently laying over 200 eggs inside it, and there’s God knows how many in the house?”
Feeling trapped in their infested home, fighting an unwinnable war, all while balancing work and studies, the couple started to realize they had only one option left.
In May, Keelen sent a letter to Liu directly, describing the situation and warning him that if the landlord didn’t take steps to end the infestation, the couple would sue.
“I’m tired of dealing with your mess,” he wrote. “My wife and I are raising a toddler here and is it not her right to be able to run around the house and play in her yard without the worry of catching asthma or any of the other horrible things linked with roach infestations?”
Liu never responded, Keelen said. And so they went to court.
“Why would I respond?” Liu said when asked about the letter. “I have never heard of this kind of lawsuit.”
The lawsuit
According to court documents, Keelen and McClain are asking for more than $3,400 from Liu to cover pest control costs and property loss in their home. But they say they’re going to keep demanding more the longer the infestation continues.
“Our pest control expert has documented that (Liu’s) property is infested and that is the sole source of the vermin invading our house,” they wrote in the complaint. “This problem will persist until defendant fully exterminates his property.”
Their first hearing is set for Aug. 7, according to court documents.
“We don’t have time with a child to go to court,” McClain said. “This is not something we wanted. We would have worked it out with him, but now we have to do this.”
When asked about the lawsuit, Lafayette building inspector Phil Latshaw said he hopes more people sue Liu in the same way.
“If people start suing him for stuff like that, maybe he’ll either sell all his properties and get out, or he’ll clean them up,” Latshaw said. “I would think (Keelen and McClain) should have a pretty good case if they’re actually serious about suing for it.”
Liu said he’s simply waiting to see what the judge rules, but he doesn’t believe he can legally be held responsible for an infestation at another house.
“If the judge says I have to (pay), I guess I’ll have no choice,” he said, “but I can only control my property.”
McClain, a Purdue student, said the whole ordeal has soured her relationship with her own university.
Seven years ago, she and Keelen had moved from New Jersey so she could pursue her dream of becoming an entomologist. She thought at Purdue she would learn from the “best professors in the world.”
“You work really hard for your degree, you’re really proud of it,” she said, “but now I wonder if I can even be proud of it knowing that a Purdue professor is doing this to us, and Purdue allows him to stay, even if he’s only adjunct.”
McClain said she hopes Purdue is watching Liu and taking note of local uproar surrounding him, because he’s affecting more people than just them.
“I look up to these professors, but now I’m finding out the very thing I’m studying is the thing I’m at war against,” she said. “We’re at war with a Purdue professor.”