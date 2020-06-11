Tropicanoe Cove, the Columbian Park Zoo, and all Lafayette park playgrounds will reopen Friday, rather than Sunday, as originally planned.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his decision to move up Stage 4 of the Back on Track Indiana Plan to Friday, rather than Sunday, for parks, museums, bars and other businesses.
Both the zoo and the water park Tropicanoe Cove will operate at half capacity, Lafayette park officials said in a press release Thursday.
Hours of operation for the zoo will be modified to 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow staff more cleaning time. Lafayette Parks and Recreation is implementing a variety of heightened cleaning and safety procedures, it said in the release.
Guests will be asked to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding personal hygiene, PPE and social distancing.