Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Tippecanoe and Carroll counties to honor the lives of two who died responding to a traffic stop early Saturday.
Deputy Noah C. Rainey worked at the Carroll County sheriff’s office, and Dane Northcutt worked as a jail deputy for Carroll County Corrections.
Flags should be flown at half-staff in Carroll County from sunrise until sunset on Sunday to honor Rainey, according to a news release Friday morning. Flags should be flown at half-staff in Tippecanoe and Carroll counties from sunrise until sunset on Monday to honor Northcutt.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department provided the following information for visitation and funeral services:
The visitation for Rainey will be 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Delphi Community High School, 301 Armory Road, Delphi. The funeral will be Sunday 11 a.m. at Delphi Community High School, 301 Armory Road. Any police officers planning to attend are asked to begin arriving at 9 a.m. At the conclusion of the funeral, Deputy Rainey will be escorted to IOOF Memorial Gardens in Delphi.
The visitation for Northcutt will be on Monday at 11 a.m. and last until the funeral services begin at 1 p.m. with military honors at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Indiana State Police and Carroll County sheriff's deputies came upon a single-vehicle double fatal crash on Indiana 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia, Indiana, just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Preliminary investigation indicates a Rossville deputy town marshal attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Indiana 26, but the vehicle failed to stop, and the marshal requested assistance, according to an Indiana State Police statement. After a few miles, the vehicle stopped on Indiana 26 just east of County Road 200 East.
Rainey was en route to assist and driving an issued Carroll County Sheriff's Department Dodge Charger. Rainey was traveling eastbound on Indiana 26 approaching Washington Street when for an unknown reason his vehicle left the south side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Officers responding to the marshal came upon the crash and began to render medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, police said, Rainey and his passenger, Northcutt, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash. Northcutt was on a ride-along but not on duty.
"Both of them proudly served their community through the sheriff's department," the statement said.