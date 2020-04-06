The Indiana State Health Department reported five new cases of the coronavirus in Tippecanoe County Monday morning, up from the 29 total announced Saturday.
Tippecanoe County still has seen just one death, and 682 people have been tested. Indiana overall has 4,944 cases, and 139 deaths in total.
The ISDH website updates at 10 a.m. daily, and recently began including basic demographics for those who have tested positive or died from COVID-19. About 98% of those who have died have been over 40 years of age, and about 60% of those who died were men.