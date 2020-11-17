Lafayette police investigated three deaths over the weekend due to suspected drug overdoses, according to a press release.
“Investigators believe some of the drug overdoses were due to a ‘bad batch’ of heroin,” Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Ian O’Shields wrote in the release. “This means the heroin was cut with a dangerous chemical, such as fentanyl, which increases the volume and enhances the effect of the drug.”
Autopsies and toxicology reports are still pending. O’Shields said LPD has found no evidence that any of the victims were Purdue students.
The release encourages anyone with information about these instances and similar drug activity to call LPD at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.