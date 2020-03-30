Two Pi Kappa Alpha brothers allegedly broke into Acacia fraternity to steal memorabilia Thursday night, before evading officers and getting caught with illegal possession of alcohol.
Weston Keeven and Thomas Powell reportedly attempted a prank to grab some items for bragging rights but each ended up being arrested on several preliminary charges, including theft, false informing and alcohol-related charges, according to Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang.
Acacia members said they did not want to press charges because they understood it was a joke, but Kang said the current health crisis makes this conduct inappropriate.
“All the things that used to be funny (are) not funny anymore,” he said.
Kang said because of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff Department’s caution during the COVID-19 outbreak, officers decided not to incarcerate the two.
Overall, crime has been down after the University has shifted classes online, and most people are abiding by social distancing precautions, Kang said. In this case, he said the behavior was likely attributable to intoxication.
“They are underage as well — again that may also reveal the reason why the poor choices were made,” Kang said of the 19-year-olds. “(For) false informing, they might have given either false information or incorrectly incomplete information to identify themselves.”