A 52-year-old Lafayette woman has been charged after allegedly hitting someone with her car multiple times earlier this year.
Stacey Long of the 300 block of Teal Road angrily used her tan Hyundai Sante Fe SUV to hit a Lafayette man three times after an argument on Jan. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit. A Denny's employee recorded part of the hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the EconoLodge on South Street in Lafayette. Police then looked at a Denny’s camera, which showed the beginning of the incident.
The camera reportedly showed the victim getting out of the SUV and running west when the SUV backed up and hit the man. The SUV hit the man for a third time, as it also hit the fence to the pool in the parking lot. The affidavit does not describe the second hit.
Medical records for the victim were provided to police on June 22, according to the affidavit. The victim had abrasions but no broken bones or dislocations.
The victim told police he had stayed with Long "for a few days" and that they had used methamphetamine together. On Jan. 3, he said he wanted a ride to the Econolodge, so Long drove him there.
After arriving, the victim told police "they got into a verbal altercation and Long was very angry," the affidavit said. "(He) got out of her vehicle and ran away from her, and Long came at him in the vehicle. (He) said he was afraid she was going to run him over and kill him."
Long’s SUV was reportedly found and arrested on Jan. 25 on Creasy Lane in Lafayette, where police allegedly found her with a pouch of methamphetamine and marijuana in her hand.
The affidavit also said she had about 28.74 grams of meth, 5.65 grams of marijuana, a bag with edible THC, spoons with a powdery substance and a set of digital scales.
Police obtained phone messages between Long and the victim from Jan. 3. The messages describe Long being with the victim before the incident, according to the affidavit, and several messages indicated she was involved in the event. Long does not deny messages about her trying to kill the victim with her car.
Long is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $6,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, facing charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, according to current inmate listings.
The affidavit highlights Long’s previous criminal record. She was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2019 and a controlled substance in 2013. She was convicted of theft in 2019, 2018 and 2016 and attempted theft in 2013. She also reportedly was convicted of two charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud in 2005.