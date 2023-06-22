The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission approved the budget for Cason Family Park on Thursday morning, signaling the official beginning of the community’s first new park in more than 20 years.
The $18.73 million budget will cover the construction of a lake, a public boathouse, an outdoor music venue, a garden around the historic Morris Schoolhouse, a mushroom-themed playground, and a 20-foot children’s play tower shaped like an owl.
Kathryn Lozano, West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department superintendent, presented the final design. She gestured cheerfully around a photograph printed on a 5-foot board a co-worker held up.
Lozano said the design, an artist’s rendition, depicts the park about 20 years from now, when the newly planted trees have reached maturity.
“There will be trails throughout, and as you travel back around and get to the lake, 103,000 square feet, I think, and it will be deep enough to do fishing,” Lozano said with a smile. “The playground … will encompass this entire side of the park and it will culminate in a 20-foot tower on top of a 17-foot mound that kids can climb to the top of and see across Lafayette forever.”
Lozano thanked the community repeatedly for helping her dream up Cason Family Park.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be after Aug. 28. The Parks and Recreation Department plans to open the park in the spring of 2025.
Larry Oates, president of the redevelopment commission, said most of the work will be done a season before the park opens to allow the landscaping to grow.
“Otherwise, we’ll end up with a situation like we had during COVID where we were working on Happy Hollow Park and the enthusiasm for the dog park was huge,” Oates said. “People started using it before we even had it open and that didn’t give us enough time to be able to get the landscape requirements set up.”
After the commission voted unanimously to approve the budget, Oates said he was extremely happy.
“This started almost five years ago,” Oates said. “What a difference between what we saw back then and what the pictures are today.”
“It’s worth the wait, it’s absolutely spectacular,” Lozano said. “This is a really special time for the city of West Lafayette.”
Cason Family Park is centered on Morris Schoolhouse, on Cumberland Avenue just East of U.S. 231.
The schoolhouse was built in 1879, relocated and renovated in 2019. The schoolhouse’s former caretaker, Lynn Cason, donated the 14-acre parcel of land that will become Cason Family Park.
West Lafayette bought an additional 14 acres next to the Morris Schoolhouse, doubling the future park’s size.
Community reactions to comprehensive plan
At the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission Wednesday night, reactions to the Parks and Recreation Department’s dreams were mixed. Cason Family Park was not discussed.
The department had previously presented a comprehensive plan, which included a map displaying theoretical parks and trails drawn across the county.
About six public commenters spoke excitedly about the plan, praising West Lafayette’s green spaces.
Chelsea Schwab said she lives outside of West Lafayette and visits just to bring her 2-year-old daughter to the parks.
The park map extended outside West Lafayette’s borders. Some of the parks and trails, drawn in yellow, were laid over existing private property.
This, in combination with an ordinance that says the city can claim any parcel of land for a park if it is undergoing subdivision, angered some community members.
An amendment was added to the comprehensive plan that clarified the ordinance, attempting to reassure citizens that if they were not subdividing their property, which most people aren’t, the ordinance does not apply to them.
The comprehensive park plan cannot be built on private land without the owner’s consent except in this highly specific scenario.
Despite the amendment and about 15 minutes of patient explaining by attorney Eric Burns, some public commenters expressed fear that parks and trails would be carved through their property with no warning.
“The yellow is off our list of what we can develop, because it will be a park,” Darren Swanson, a real estate developer, said. “Some of those places are already developed, but there’s a trail through it.”
One commenter sarcastically thanked the department for “not notifying him.” Another complained that he didn’t build his house on a golf course just to have a trail right next to it.
After about five public comments, Lozano approached the microphone.
“We don’t want to take their property away … We want to be prepared,” she said. “Maybe their property will be a park one day, and wouldn’t that be wonderful?”
There was another round of anti-park sentiment punctuated by park fans. Lozano’s voice was slightly strained when she approached the mic for the second time.
“We have no intention of turning these all into parks next year!” she said. “We have learned not to put anyone’s property on a map without notifying them first.”
The Area Plan Commission recommended the Parks and Recreation Department remove areas outside of West Lafayette from the comprehensive plan.
“We’d never just take someone’s property away without telling them, but wouldn’t you rather have a trail behind your house than an alley?” Lozano said after the meeting. “We dream big. This is what the community charged us to do.”