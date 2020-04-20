Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb reviewed some details of his new executive order during his daily press conference Monday, and thanked health-care workers and Indiana residents.
Holcomb emphasized that if health-care providers' supply inventories hold up, elective procedures to diagnose, screen and treat medical conditions could be opened back up.
Some elective surgeries, dental work and other procedures were originally suspended to preserve personal protective equipment in one of the governor's previous executive orders. The state has now said it will evaluate Indiana's situation and decide by Sunday whether those elective surgeries could resume.
"You are practicing, in large part, good physical distancing practices," Holcomb said, addressing Hoosiers directly. "You're flattening the curve.
"That has made a significant difference in where we find ourselves today. ... There will be a new normal, and we will get there, and we're on the right path."
Despite Monday's slightly lower numbers of new coronavirus cases across the state than days past, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box said Hoosiers shouldn't draw conclusions from that dip.
She also said that later this week the ISDH would begin including presumptive positive cases in the state's death count, which could increase the number of deaths reported across Indiana. That means when health-care workers mark that a person has died due to the coronavirus but the person wasn't ever formally tested, that death would be counted in the state's total.
"These are not new deaths," Box clarified.
As the state moves forward under the governor's new order, which extends the stay-at-home directive until May 1, Holcomb spoke to the general anxiety many Hoosiers are facing, including the recent protests at the governor's residence in Indianapolis.
"This (stress) is not unique to the state of Indiana," Holcomb said. "I totally get the anxiety and the impatience and the desire to get back there.
"This (protest) occurred in Marion County, where a third of positive cases have been reported. It's an environment that appeared to be about a perfect petri dish for how it could spread."
Box recommended that protesters take proper precautions.
"I respect the right to protest," Box said. "I would suggest they wear masks."
Holcomb said Hoosiers protesting en masse isn't just unhelpful, it's demoralizing to health-care workers.
"We want to respect everyone's voice," he said, "but this would be the exact way to not be productive. Set aside how demoralizing it is (for health-care workers).
"There's nothing government can do to encourage people to care about their neighbors."
In terms of Indiana's health-care providers, Holcomb shared numbers he personally felt were heartening and said help him sleep at night. He said Indiana has 16,705 total licensed physicians and 152,000 total nurses.
"We're looking at an army out there," Holcomb said.