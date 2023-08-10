Two Texas men have been charged with murder after an alleged drug deal that left one dead in Lafayette.
On Friday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Lafayette after a caller reported hearing shots, according to an LPD press release. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital. He later died.
The victim, 21-year-old Jordan Loveall, had met the suspects, 21-year-old David Trevino and 23-year-old Adrian Suarez, to buy marijuana, according to court documents. Trevino and Suarez then allegedly tried to rob Loveall, but reportedly shot him instead.
After arriving on the scene, police reportedly found Suarez nearby, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. Suarez allegedly told police he and Trevino were planning to buy marijuana from Loveall before going to "hang out" with one of their co-workers.
Trevino allegedly suggested to Suarez that the pair try to rob Loveall instead of buying the marijuana, the affidavit says. When they arrived at Loveall's house, Trevino allegedly drew a gun and demanded Loveall hand over the drugs.
Loveall drew his own gun and he and Trevino exchanged shots, according to the affidavit, resulting in the death of Loveall.
The men "had been working in the area for several months, the affidavit said, and living at the Motel 6 in Lafayette.
Suarez allegedly told police Trevino was hiding with a friend on North Fourth Street. According to the affidavit, police went to the residence on Saturday morning and found Trevino's Sig Sauer handgun in his friend's truck.
Trevino was arrested at the residence. Both suspects were then booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony murder about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Both men have also been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery.