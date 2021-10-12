UPDATE: Lafayette police said in a press release late Tuesday afternoon, that two teens who were reported missing earlier in the day were located and unharmed.
Hannah Dixon and Nathan Thacker, ages 14 and 17 respectively, were found near Jefferson High School in Lafayette.
"Their whereabouts were discovered because a community member provided LPD with information about a possible sighting," the press release said. "No one was injured and everyone was healthy."
Accordingly, the Silver Alert has been canceled.
EARLIER COVERAGE:
Lafayette police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning for a 14-year-old girl they say might be in need of medical attention.
The alert was issued for Hannah Dixon, 14, a white female who is 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Halloween leggings and white Nike Shoes.
Hannah was seen about noon Monday leaving Jefferson High School with her boyfriend, Nathan Thacker, 17, police said in a news release.
Nathan’s whereabouts are also unknown at this time. Nathan is a white male, 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing black jeans, a white tank top, a gray hoodie and a purple Minnesota Vikings hat.
"At this time, there is no evidence that this is any type of abduction," police said in the release. "A Silver Alert was issued for Hannah due to the fact that she may require medical assistance due to a pre-existing medical condition."
If you have any information on Hannah Dixon or Nathan Thacker, police ask that you contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or by dialing 911.