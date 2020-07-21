Four juvenile males allegedly committed two separate strong-arm robberies at Columbian Park about 9 p.m. July 13 in Columbian Park in Lafayette. Police say they arrested the four suspects Friday.
The two victims of these robberies were also juvenile males, ages 14 and 17, according to police. Both victims were battered, sustaining minor injuries to the face, and had property stolen during the robberies.
On the evening of July 14, about 9 p.m., one of the robbery suspects also sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at Columbian Park, police say.
Park surveillance footage assisted Lafayette police in the investigation of all three incidents and in identifying the four juvenile male suspects.
One of the 15-year-olds, who was arrested in the park, was preliminarily charged with two counts of robbery, sexual battery, resisting law enforcement, and trespassing. The 12- and 14-year-old suspects were reportedly charged with two counts of robbery, resisting law enforcement and trespassing.
The second 15-year-old suspect, who police say was arrested at home, was charged with two counts of robbery and trespassing.