The Purdue for Life Foundation and the Boiler Business Exchange will host “An Evening With Mitch Daniels,” an annual hall of fame dinner on Sept. 7 in Carmel.
Daniels will open the event with a keynote speech, followed by a dinner and the induction of this year’s hall of fame inductees.
Inductees include Norm Blake, the former head of the U.S. Olympic Committee, Mark DeFabis, the CEO of Integrated Distribution Services, and Tom Morales, co-founder of the Morales Group.
Tickets to the event can be purchased online for $200, with proceedings going to Purdue Polytechnic High Schools across the state.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Ritz Charles in Carmel, Indiana.