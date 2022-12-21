A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette.
Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling them she found a friend, Preston Alexander German of Delphi, sitting at a desk face down in a pile of heroin, cold and blue, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. She allegedly told police she picked him up from work the day before, when she found him passed out on the couch from doing heroin. When she woke him up, he asked her to snort heroin with him, which she said she did.
She said she had gone to sleep that night, and when she woke up about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 12, that's when she found him, according to the court document.
Asked whether there was still heroin in the apartment, Clugh allegedly told officers there was still heroin there that had belonged to her husband - who she said had died of an overdose the month before. The affidavit does not name her husband.
An obituary says German, a graduate of Delphi High School in 2017, was studying criminology and computers at Ivy Tech.