Three mosquito groups tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Tippecanoe County, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department. This is the first time that a positive test has been reported in Tippecanoe County this year.
The West Nile Virus is transmitted to a human through mosquitos that have fed off of infected birds, according to the press release. Most people who become infected with the West Nile Virus are either asymptomatic or show very mild symptoms; few people will have a severe form of the illness, the press release states.
Symptoms of the West Nile Virus include high fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis and confusion. The age demographic for the disease ranges from infants to the elderly, with the most severe form of the disease often present in individuals over 50 years old or those who are immunocompromised, the press release states.
To avoid mosquito-borne illnesses, health department officials are asking citizens to take precautions during dusk and dawn, which is peak mosquito activity. These precautions include using insect repellant containing DEET and making sure that property is free of any standing water, which serve as breeding grounds for potentially infected mosquitos.
Daily updates on positive results for West Nile Virus and a virus surveillance map are available on the Indiana State Department of Health website.