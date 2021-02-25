Governor Eric Holcomb signed two executive orders Thursday, extending the statewide public health emergency and continuing targeted restrictions for counties with high levels of COVID-19.
Executive order 21-05 renews the public health disaster emergency declaration. The declaration was set to expire on March 1 until Holcomb signed the order which postponed the expiration until March 31. The order also renewed all other executive orders that were issued as supplements to the original March 2020 declaration.
Executive order 21-06 extends the implementation of state-wide safety measures. These include the same face covering and social distancing requirements that were previously introduced alongside Holcomb’s original emergency declaration. The order also lays out guidelines for businesses, hospitals, schools and places of worship.
Order 21-06 also outlines a color-coded scale used to monitor spread on a county level. The scale assigns a number of points to a county based on its seven-day positivity rate and its weekly cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s website. Based on its score, a county can be categorized as blue, yellow, orange or red (arranged in ascending order of points).
Tippecanoe County is currently a yellow county with a seven-day positivity rate of 3.83% and 160 weekly cases per 100,000 residents, according to the ISDH's dashboard.
As a yellow county, Tippecanoe has three requirements, per Holcomb’s order.
First, it must identify sources of positive tests, perform targeted testing and issue quarantine orders when necessary. Second, local leaders must convene regularly to “discuss actions that should be implemented to decrease the spread of COVID in their communities," as stated by the order. Lastly, school officials are required to review all extracurricular activities to ensure compliance with capacity and attendance restrictions.
Holcomb also pointed out that several large events like the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments will be held in Indiana on coming weeks, bringing thousands to the state, according to reporting by the Indianapolis Star.
"This is not a 'mission accomplished' moment," Holcomb said, per IndyStar reporting. "We're going to have a lot of action and we want to make sure we stay moving the ball up court, not squandering this place. And so that requires us to continue to play offense and defense just like they're going to do during March."