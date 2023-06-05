About 70 people crowded into the Tippecanoe Room of the county building Monday morning, and most of them cheered when Ryan Munden, the attorney for the South River Road rezoning petition, requested to withdraw the petition.
“In simple terms for the audience: (They’ve) withdrawn the petition, therefore it dies,” commissioner Tracy Brown said.
The petition, submitted by Trinitas Development, would have rezoned an almost-23-acre section of historically industrial land to a residential zone to build high-density, multi-family homes.
Commissioner Tom Murtaugh and Brown said they would be against continuing the petition for a third time, and without a motion to continue, Menden requested to withdraw the petition.
The Area Plan Commission recommended a denial in mid-April. The county commissioners voted in previous meetings to postpone the vote, leaving many locals frustrated in the intermittent time.
They cited lack of busing services and infrastructure utilities, such as sewage and water. Increased traffic and other construction would affect those who live along South River Road now.
The previous continuances annoyed many.
“We get all these people here who are taking time off work and so forth,” Michelle Redding, a South River Road resident, said during the commissioner meeting in May. “And then they’re asking for a continuance.”
After the announcement of the petition being withdrawn, members of the crowd who were there in protest of it congratulated each other. One person said, “We won.”
Tippecanoe County Wastewater project
The commissioners approved WET Environmental Engineering as a project consultant for the ABC Wastewater project approved in 2021.
With this project, the commissioners hope to bring wastewater services to northeastern Tippecanoe County, Brown said.
“It’s actually a milestone for us,” he said. “It means the project will be moving forward — at least the study. We’re not going to be putting shovels in the ground just yet.”
The consulting contract for the company, based out of Columbia City, Indiana, will cost $42,300.
The commissioners and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management hosted public forums throughout 2021 for the proposed sewage district.
According to the steering committee's documents, the petition was placed on hold until the district was created. Now, with the consulting contract approved, the project is moving forward again.
Rezoning petition
A nearly 10-acre plot of land just outside Battle Ground was approved to be rezoned from NB to R1.
NB is a zoning intended for local retail and R1 is a residential zoning for low density housing. The plot of land, in between Midnight Drive and North River Road, was historically zoned R1 and so was the land around it, but it was rezoned to NB in 2007 to build a lodge that was never constructed, according to the APC’s report on the petition.
The petitioner, Ramey Mascreen, said it would be easier to sell the property if it is zoned as R1.