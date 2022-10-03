A West Lafayette man was charged with possession of child pornography Friday after a girl less than 15 years old found intimate videos and photos of herself on his phone while he was already in jail on separate charges.
Jeffrey Couch, 34, was arrested on Sept. 18 on an OWI charge and was already serving time in an Indiana state prison, according to a probable cause affidavit and online Department of Correction records. He was scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
Another adult that Couch lived with in their home on Kopf Lane asked the victim to access Couch’s phone, which he left in the home, to pay a bill, the affidavit reads. The victim told police she was scrolling through the phone looking for information when she came across multiple videos and photos of herself naked in the bathroom.
The other adult told police that Couch installed cameras in and outside the house, including in the bathroom. The videos and photos were timestamped between January and August.
The responding officer listened to a jail phone call between Couch and the other adult the next day, in which Couch instructed her to destroy his phone and the cameras, according to the affidavit.
Couch was charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and attempted obstruction of justice, all level 5 felonies.