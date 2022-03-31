A judge in Tippecanoe County will soon decide whether the Clinton County sheriff can use proceeds from his jail's commissary fund to pay attorney fees in a case involving allegations of nepotism and misappropriation of funds.
Clinton County's commissioners have sued Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Ashley, over the use of money raised by the jail commissary fund, which is used to sell merchandise to county jail inmates. Attorneys asked Judge Sean Persin on Thursday to decide whether the two can use proceeds from that fund to pay their legal expenses in the case.
Ashley Kelly has served as both jail matron and manager of the commissary fund since her husband took over as sheriff in 2019, according to court documents. Both Richard and Ashley are former Indiana State Police officers.
The lawsuit claims that the sheriff signed a contract with his wife and determined her salary without signing compensation agreements or conflict of interest acknowledgements, violating the state nepotism policy, the county's attorneys argued Thursday morning in Tippecanoe Circuit Court. Additionally, court documents claim that neither the sheriff's office nor Ashley Kelly provided the county councilors with commissary profit reports since January 2019.
Now, county officials refuse to allow the Kellys to use the commissary fund to pay their attorney fees.
"You're asking the county to pay for attorneys that are defending illegal actions," attorney for the Clinton County commissioners Thomas Little said to Persin. "The fees aren't related to a specific government function. He's asking this court to allow him to commit a level 6 felony."
Tony Overholt, representing the Kellys, responded by calling the county's action "abusive."
"That is a twisted, unfair, unbelievable interpretation of the statutes," he said. "'We can sue you, and we can stop you from defending yourselves.' That's in essence what they're saying."
Overholt went on to say attorney's fees are generally accepted as a commissary expense according to state law.
Persin asked Little how the council can sue the sheriff while taking away his ability to pay for an attorney to defend him.
"What they're asking this court to do is allow them to continue to violate the conflict of interest law, and allow him to continue paying his wife," Little replied, "who he has a pecuniary interest in because it increases her financial benefit."
The dispute stems from the original nepotism allegations against the Kellys.
Little argued that while prior sheriffs have made their wives matrons and/or commissary managers, technically violating the nepotism policy as well, those people have all signed contracts with the county commissioners. Nancy Ward, the most recent commissary manager before Ashley Kelly took over, renewed her contract and her conflict of interest agreement every year, Little said, so the commissioners were content with her in that position. Ashley Kelly, he said, didn't do that.
"(Ward's) agreement was with the county," he said. "The sheriff cannot contract with his wife. That's not allowed.
Overholt disagreed, saying that the ordinance isn't specific enough.
"The jail matron can be the wife of the sheriff unless the county councilors pass an ordinance as part of their nepotism policy saying it can't happen," Overholt said. "They didn't do that.
"They have the keys to their own jail."
An investigation last year by the State Board of Accounts sided with Little, concluding that the Kellys have violated the nepotism policy. Both, according to the investigation documents, signed statements in December 2018 that say they are not related to anyone in their direct supervision in their respective job positions. Because of this apparent violation, the SBOA requested that the Kellys reimburse the commissary for a total of $219,634.65 earned since 2019.
Ashley Kelly received $1,500 to $3,000 dollars per week as commissary manager, Little said, which is well beyond the typical $700 per week that past managers have made. Court documents said she added "numerous new items to the commissary fund including, but not limited to: e-cigarettes, a phone texting system called 'Chirp,' additional food items, books and the like." The added items significantly increased the overall fund, therefore increasing Ashley's pay. The SBOA investigation found that Ashley Kelly earned $32,967.92 in unauthorized checks.
"You take that discrepancy," Little said, "and the fact that the county has no oversight because there's not contract signed, and you know that there's something going wrong.
"You can't pay yourself. You can't pay your spouse. You can't pay your relatives. That's not how it works. You're asking for attorney fees to defend taking money that doesn't belong to you."
Money for the commissary was put into Leonne LLC, a domestic liability company the couple created just days before taking over in their respective jobs. A total of $190,916.61 was taken from the commissary and put into the LLC, according to the SBOA investigation.
"He was benefiting directly off the sales of commissary," Little said.
The sheriff's attorney responded by denying allegations that any payments were unauthorized.
Overholt argued that the council has no real oversight of commissary spending, and the sheriff's office doesn't need approval to sign personnel contracts, even in this case.
"The commissary statute specifically allows the sheriff's office to spend money from the commissary fund without approval from the council or the commissioners," he said.
Persin ordered both parties to send him a three-page proposed order within 15 days. From there, Persin will make a decision.
Meanwhile in Clinton County, both Kellys were charged on March 4 with one count of conflict of interest being a public servant and three counts of official misconduct. A jury trial has been set for June 14 at 8:30 a.m. in Clinton Circuit Court.