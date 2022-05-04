West Lafayette police allegedly found large quantities of several kinds of drugs in the home of a 37-year-old West Lafayette man Saturday - where they also found three children.
Justin Moll of the 2200 block of Sycamore Lane has been charged with several felonies, including dealing and possessing drugs, neglect of a dependent and of being a habitual offender.
According to court documents, West Lafayette and community corrections officers were checking Moll's residence Saturday morning when they found "multiple large packages" of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, a container with about $4,000 in cash, "a plastic jar containing a leafy substance which subsequently tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl and weighed approximately 80 grams," THC oil, packages containing tabs of LSD, and edible gummies that tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl.
The total weight of the marijuana found throughout the house alone was more than 1,000 grams, the probable cause affidavit said.
Moll admitted to making deals on his cell phone to sell marijuana and mushrooms and was later arrested. He is in jail Wednesday afternoon on $5,000 bond.