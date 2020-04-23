Purdue Polytechnic High School has named a leader for the charter school set to open downtown this fall.
Bibi Hardrict, who has more than 20 years of experience in education, has been selected to serve as the founding principal of Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend.
Hardrict most recently served as assistant principal at Navarre Middle School.
She has education experience in the Elkhart and South Bend region, according to a news release. During her teaching career, she led various district-wide initiatives, participated in the South Bend Community Corp.'s Aspiring Leaders Program and designed an array of teaching and learning methods leading to student and school improvement.
When Purdue Polytechnic officials proposed a partnership earlier this year with the city's school district, Hardict said she heard a lot of negative feedback from people who objected to having the charter school inside Washington High School.
Ultimately, the South Bend school board voted in February on a recommendation by Superintendent Todd Cummings to "terminate efforts" to negotiate an agreement. School leaders said they made the decision based on public input.
Hardict said her husband was a graduate of the high school and felt like "there was a lot of pride there in the building."
"That for me was the drive that I needed. It takes someone to carry that pride and extended it a little bit further," she said. "I understand the fear and hesitancy of having someone new come in, not knowing what a charter could offer. I thought it would be awesome to be a part of that commitment to change, to offer something students absolutely need here to succeed.
"I felt like I had what it took to be that voice," Hardict said, "to be that brown-skinned girl that would be able to identify with kids and parents to tell them, 'You have what it takes. Trust me.'"
Scott Bess, Purdue Polytechnic's head of schools, said officials interviewed numerous candidates for the position. He said Hardict stood out.
"She can't disguise her passion. She gets a big smile every time she talks about students," Bess said. "We wanted someone from the area who really grasps what's going on in the community. Bibi talked about being inclusive and building culture in school from a student and staff standpoint, and that's important to us."
Hardict's starting annual salary as principal is $95,000.
Purdue Polytechnic officials introduced two other PPHS members Monday who will be joining Hardict. Courtney Harjung has been hired as the community outreach coordinator and Jeff de Varona as the lead teacher.
Harjung was most recently employed at Navarre and de Varona is an experienced teacher with five years' worth of experience as a school development coach for New Tech Schools.
Bess said interviews are now beginning for additional teaching staff.
Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend will open its doors to 125 ninth-grade students this fall at the former Studebaker main assembly plant at 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., part of entrepreneur Kevin Smith's Renaissance District technology park.
Purdue Polytechnic, a charter network founded by Purdue University with a focus in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), received approval from the Indiana Charter School Board in December to open its third charter campus in South Bend.
The school aims to enroll low-income and minority students, but all are encouraged to apply regardless of their financial status or current academic standing. Applications, which are being accepted on a first-come first-served basis, are open now.
A grade level will be added each year. At its maturity, the high school will enroll up to 600 students.