Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and leading public health officials used Friday's coronavirus press conference to reiterate the vulnerability of high-risk populations amid a reopening plan some have labeled too rapid.
An update to a University of Washington model predicts Indiana will suffer over 6,000 deaths due to COVID-19 by August. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the model's parameters, such as the number of ventilators and intensive-care-unit beds being occupied, are set lower than Indiana's actual numbers. For this reason, she said, the model is overestimating deaths.
"All models say that as you open things back up, no matter how careful you are, you will have more cases," Box said. "The point of opening up gradually is to make sure that we had everything in place."
The state's reopening plan incorporates guidelines to ensure levels of public health resources, such as contract tracing and personal protective equipment, are adequate. The plan also aims to test more than 100,000 Hoosiers a month. The state will expand testing capacity by adding 30 sites next week to the 20 that opened across Indiana on Monday.
“No, we are not gambling with people’s lives. We are making decisions," Holcomb said. "This is not an exercise of paralysis by analysis. We ultimately are here to make decisions and act."
A focal point among health officials is to encourage high-risk populations to remain home despite sectors of the state reopening. Box said that without a vaccine or medication to mitigate the symptoms of the coronavirus, vulnerable populations should stay home if possible.
Vulnerable populations include people over the age of 65, those who have weakened immune systems and patients with chronic medical conditions. High-risk populations, along with anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, qualify for free testing at any state testing facility.
As results can fluctuate daily, Box said high-risk populations may need to be retested frequently.
“You could test negative today and be positive tomorrow," she said. "There are individuals that are in particularly high-risk situations that may need to be tested on a more regular basis.”
The state has ostensibly made progress in freeing medical resources to stem the spread of the virus. Box reported that 70% of patients who have tested positive and been hospitalized have been discharged, a 10% increase from two weeks ago. Only one of five Hoosiers to test positive in May has needed hospitalization, down from one-quarter in late April.
As the state budget continued to reel in April after the income tax filing deadline was pushed to June, Holcomb said the state must manage multiple crises. Increasing unemployment and budget deficits will hinder the state's economy for years to come. The first priority, Holcomb said, remains health.
“I don’t want anyone to gamble with their life," Holcomb said. "That’s why we’re putting the information out on a daily basis. If (you) have underlying health conditions, don’t re-engage in a public fashion.”