The moment the clocks hit 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and polls across the state began the counting process, the eyes of the nation turned to Indiana.
Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor for the Cook Political Report, said earlier that day that an bellwether for Democrats would be Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.
A bellwether district is a district that can give an insight into how the nationwide election may go. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District has a high middle-income suburban population that Republicans were hoping to win.
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan faced off against Republican challenger Jennifer-Ruth Green this election. If Mrvan loses his reelection campaign, Wasserman said Democrats could expect to lose 20 or more seats to Republicans that night.
Polling done in the weeks prior to Election Day showed a potential bloodbath for Democrats in swing states. The generic congressional ballot polling aggregate by RealClearPolitics showed a 2.5-point lead for Republicans heading into the contentious race. The same went for many of the other Senate and House races up for grabs in this year’s midterms.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his campaign on Nov. 15, following the predicted strong performance for his party, NBC reported. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said “the red wave has begun,” on the eve of election night.
Mrvan’s race wasn’t the early bellwether Republicans were hoping for; instead as the night went on it, became clear that Mrvan was winning, along with dozens of other Democratic candidates.
Indiana victories
Mrvan wasn’t the only Indiana Democrat to come out on top during the night.
In Tippecanoe County, incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Campbell was reelected as state representative of District 26, marking her third term.
Campbell was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives during the midterms in 2018, taking 56.7% of the vote against Republican opponent Sally Siegrist.
This year, Campbell beat out Republican Fred Duttlinger, Purdue’s assistant director of civics literacy, with 66% of the vote.
“I’m very happy and honored to serve the community for another two years,” Campbell said. “I’m grateful for all of my supporters and hope I can meet their expectations.”
Campbell said she believes Indiana’s abortion ban influenced the election because it got people to the polls. Another influence she brought up was gerrymandered districts.
“Our districts (in Indiana) are very gerrymandered, and the numbers reflect this,” she said.
Following the 2020 census and 2021 redistricting, Indiana created new maps for candidates to run in. These maps didn’t affect some Democrats, like Campbell, but overall meant less competitive seats state-wide, Campbell stated.
Indiana House District 26 used to extend north and south to cover West Lafayette and some parts of South Lafayette. This year, however, the new maps only cover West Lafayette and extend out west to cover some unincorporated land.
Incumbent Rep. Sheila Klinker, a Democrat, also saw changes to her district. Indiana House District 27 no longer covers any part of West Lafayette and instead covers more of Lafayette.
Despite that, Klinker cruised to victory with 65% of the vote, 3% more than her last face-off against Republican challenger James Hass in 2020.
Hass, who opposed Klinker again this year, trailed the 40-year incumbent by over 20% in Tippecanoe County.
Klinker will become the longest-serving state representative in Indiana history next year.
Another Democrat to outperform their previous results was Tippecanoe County sheriff candidate Bob Goldsmith.
Goldsmith had a contentious race for sheriff against 10-year incumbent Jason Dombkowski during the last midterm in 2018.
The Democrat managed to eke out a win with only 50.2% of the vote against the incumbent sheriff in their election four years ago.
Now the incumbent, Goldsmith enjoyed the benefits and challenges of having to defend his office.
“This time I think people paid attention,” Goldsmith said after his victory. “I think people said, ‘You know what, he did what he was supposed to do, let’s give him four more years.’”
Goldsmith had a crowd of supporters at the Tippecanoe County building cheering him on after he was declared winner with 59.41% of the vote against Republican challenger Jason Huber. He said one of the reasons his win had been so dominant was the broad support he had among the voters.
One of the voters there was Ryan Defore, owner of Four Guns gun store.
“He would be my pick even just on the gun issue,” Defore said. “He knows that we mainly have a bunch of law-abiding citizens here, wanting to exercise their rights, and he supports that.”
The sheriff has been clear on his support of the recent Indiana law allowing citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a license.
“It’s your Second Amendment right and I think, right now, the criminals are carrying guns anyway,” he said in a debate with Huber, who opposed the concealed handgun bill.
Democrats did face issues heading into this election, however. The Fairfield and Wabash Township trustee races were mired in controversy after both previously elected trustees were removed from their positions due to corruption charges against both.
Democrat Taletha Coles resigned as Fairfield Township trustee on Sept. 27 before facing more than 40 felony charges, including theft, forgery and fraud.
Democrat Monica Casanova said the corruption scandal of her predecessor hung over her campaign.
“There’s a lot of rebuilding of trust I must do,” she said. “Voters want to know that I will be transparent and accountable to my community.”
Fairfield and Wabash townships stayed blue on Tuesday night as Casanova and Angel Valentín won with 52.62% and 64.28% of the vote, respectively.
It wasn’t a night without losses for the local Democrats though, as David Sanders lost to Republican Spencer Deery in the race for state Senate District 23.
While Sanders won in Tippecanoe County with 53.12% of the vote, he wasn’t able to overcome votes in the surrounding counties, giving Spencer Deery a victory with 66% of the vote.
Before the results were called, Deery said his deficit in votes in Tippecanoe was expected and that he was confident in his ability to maintain his lead based on the rural support of the newly drawn District 23, which now covers Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Warren, Fountain, Park and Vermillion counties.
Sanders, in contrast, said he expected to carry rural voters due to extensive canvassing in the area, and he expressed disappointment when his hopes didn’t pan out.
“I haven’t been able to overcome what I believe is a largely partisan advantage,” he said.
Deery began his campaign just under a year ago, leaving his position at Purdue, where he served as Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ senior communications strategist and public policy analyst.
While the former Indiana governor didn’t endorse Deery due to his own efforts to stay out of electoral politics since entering higher education, Daniels called Deery a “talented, valued teammate, highly principled and a good family man.”
Democratic overperformance
Republicans were hoping to make gains among suburban independents in districts made up of cities like Lafayette, which has been moving toward Democrats in the 2020 and 2018 elections.
President Joe Biden’s first two years were filled with struggles that traditionally help opposition parties break through in the midterms. An analysis done by the Washington Post shows that gas prices have correlated closely with election results over the last decade. Inflation, which has been a continued issue throughout the last year, was also front and center in Republican messaging.
While Democrats were on the defensive going into these elections, they had some strong issues going into the final months of the election. The Dobbs decision in June, which revoked Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion, led to a higher-than-expected turnout among voters younger than 40, according to candidates like Campbell.
This election’s youth voter turnout is what some analysts like pollster John Volpe believe ultimately led to Democratic overperformance across the country.
CNN’s National House Exit Poll showed Republicans led by 13 points among 65+ year olds and 11 points among 45 to 64 year olds.
Among 30 to 44 year olds, Democrats led by 2 points. The difference was even bigger with 18 to 29 year olds, with a 28-point lead for Democrats.
Tippecanoe County didn’t see the same kind of dividends.
“The poll workers told us that it was mainly staff that was coming to vote, it wasn’t a lot of students,” Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush said regarding Purdue polling locations.
Key senate races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia all have Democratic leads but haven’t been called as of Wednesday night. Georgia has been declared to go to runoff, but Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock outperformed Republican challenger Herschel Walker by close to 35,000 votes, or 0.9 points, according to the New York Times.
At the House level, Democrats outperformed expectations in Indiana, Texas, Nevada and Colorado, according to the New York Times. Republicans were expected to sweep the House and gain a majority at the beginning of election night, but as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the House majority has still not been called by any media outlet.