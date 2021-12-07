Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police are investigating a possible lead in the 2017 Delphi murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, according to a Monday press release.
Officers discovered an online profile that was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media sites such as Snapchat and Instagram. The profile, named anthony_shots, used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars, according to the press release.
The online profile was used to communicate with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and attempt to meet them in person. The male whose photos are used in the anthony_shots profile is not a person of interest, but rather the person behind the account.
Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.