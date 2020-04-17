Nearly a month after the initial stay-at-home order was issued March 23, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he would sign an executive order at the onset of next week extending it to May 1.
The order to be signed Monday will span less than two weeks, a reduction compared to the previous two-week schedule the governor has been operating on. Holcomb noted the trajectory of Indiana's response to the coronavirus has shifted, as the state is now in talks with business owners about how to safely reopen.
“I know it makes us all anxious and stir-crazy at times. But we’re making progress because of it," the governor said. "We don’t want to prematurely change what we’re doing just to hope for a different result.”
He said that regulations on non-essential medical procedures will be loosened as part of the change. Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box added that businesses where distance is easier to maintain will be quicker to recover. Restaurants where diners can be seated comfortably apart, for example, will face less difficulty than standing-room-only bars.
The coalition of seven Midwestern states created Thursday is intended to restart business operations responsibly in populous border cities, Holcomb said, not to ensure the states operate on identical timelines.
The health commissioner reported that 642 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Indiana today, with 42 deaths added to the state's total. Box said a new record-high 3,718 tests were conducted Thursday. Though positive cases and deaths are increasing, she attributed the spikes to additional testing and explained the rationale for planning to reopen.
"The models are just that — they're models. They predict a surge," Box said. "When we look at our hospitalizations, and our (intensive care unit) beds being more open, and our ventilators being more open, we're really looking at curves that in many parts of our state are starting to plateau."
The state health department supplied new data dissecting how many coronavirus patients have been hospitalized and what their recoveries have entailed.
Just over one-quarter of Indiana patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, according to the data. Around 6,000 identified carriers of the virus skipped the hospital and recovered or are recovering at home. Of the 2,026 hospitalized, 68% have been medically discharged.
The average duration of hospital visits for coronavirus patients in the state is 9.4 days, Box reported. The nearly 500 individuals transferred to an intensive care unit remained for an average of 10.4 days.
Box drew attention to a negative stigma that she said has cropped up among patients debating a trip to hospital emergency departments.
"I really want to alleviate the fears that people have about going to the hospital and getting care for other medical conditions," she said. "The tragedy here would be if we lost more people who weren’t infected with COVID-19 for that reason."
Ram Yeleti, president of medical staff for Community Health Network, said that Indiana hospitals diligently separate COVID-19 patients from those suffering other ailments. Doctors at emergency departments are available "24/7," he added, so people with immediate needs should never hesitate.