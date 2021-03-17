The Tippecanoe County Health Department started administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people experiencing homelessness in the community through a partnership with the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center on Friday.
County health department administrator Khala Hochstedler said they were able to vaccinate about 40 people but could not administer the vaccine to everyone who wanted it because of the department’s limited amount of time.
“It takes a lot longer than just administering the vaccine because they’re not registered in the database,” Hochstedler said.
She said the department will return to the LTHC this Friday to complete more vaccinations.
“I’ve added more staff to go to help with the registration process,” Hochstedler said.
She said the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is limited, but the department plans to keep going as long as they continue getting supply of the one-dose shot.
“Soon we will be expanding that to homebound individuals, community corrections, and the county jail as our vaccine supply increases,” Dr. Jeremy Adler, Tippecanoe County health officer, said during the department’s COVID-19 presentation on Wednesday.
Given that this population may encounter additional barriers with regard to proper identification, Hochstedler said the department will still administer the vaccine as long as individuals are registered with LTHC or Lafayette Urban Ministry. The department will also accept a birth certificate or jail intake picture as well.
Hochstedler said if the county sees more people experiencing homelessness who need vaccinations than just those registered with LTHC, they will partner with LUM. She said it is more difficult for the county to work with LUM because the ministry typically houses people overnight, which makes it harder for her to schedule health-care workers who would be administering the vaccine.