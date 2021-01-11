Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags in Indiana's government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol officers and law enforcement.
Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the governor's office.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff.
The request comes after Wednesday's riot on the U.S. Capitol complex that ultimately resulted in the death of the two officers.