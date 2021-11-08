Students and volunteers will go out into Tippecanoe County to "winterize" homes Saturday.
Organizations and student groups will come together between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. for the 20th annual Winterization service project to clean up the yards of elderly and disabled homeowners, since many of them can't leave their homes regularly and don't have many visitors, according to the project's website.
Volunteers rake the yards, clean the gutters, wash the windows and trim the shrubs of 350 homes with an average of 1200 in a normal year, student and Wesley Foundation member Carter Delworth said in an email. Both of those numbers went down last year due to COVID-19, but organizer's are helping more people this year, he said.
Aside from yard chores, talking to the residents is an important part of the project, according to the website. Conversation will only be over the phone this year, instead of face-to-face.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out in the first and second waves, 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. respectively. Those interested can sign up at purduewinterization.org.