Two Lafayette men were arrested after allegedly kidnapping another man over the weekend.
Christopher Lawson, 35, and Alexander Thompson, 26, reportedly kidnapped the victim from his girlfriend’s residence on Saturday because the victim reportedly owed Lawson money. Lawson and Thompson held the victim for a short time, and eventually he was found at the Village Pantry on 4th Street, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said. Whether or not the victim was injured is unknown.
Lawson and Thompson were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of kidnapping, confinement, robbery and intimidation. The kidnapping is still under investigation, Goldsmith said.