A Tippecanoe County police lieutenant has resigned following public allegations that he used excessive force in pepper-spraying and using a Taser on a local couple, an accusation which led the county sheriff's department to seek his firing.
Lt. Randy Martin was accused of several counts of misconduct, including excessive use of force, submitting a report with “several inconsistencies” and copying or sharing body camera footage without proper approval, according to charging documents from the sheriff’s office. Goldsmith sought his termination from the department, but the merit board controls hiring and firing decisions.
One of the three victims told The Exponent on Tuesday that she feared Martin might pull his gun on her and her husband after allegedly following the couple to a McDonald's parking lot. Another victim cried and asked "Why are you doing this?" during the alleged assault.
The Tippecanoe County Police Department had scheduled a merit board hearing for Martin on Thursday and Friday, but canceled it for the second time just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said in an email.
The hearing had been postponed once before. It was originally scheduled for March 8 and 9 before being postponed "due to COVID-19," according to Goldsmith.