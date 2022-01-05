A judge has found Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising guilty of all 21 felony theft counts in an order released Wednesday afternoon.
Teising opted for a bench trial, which ran Dec. 13-15 in front of Tippecanoe Superior Court 5 Judge Kristen McVey.
The judge wrote that Teising, who was elected as trustee in 2018, clearly intended to give up her job and move to Florida. Several witnesses testified that she had told them as much.
After Teising sold her own home in June 2020 and moved few possessions into Purdue professor and former boyfriend Greg Michalski's home on Knox Drive without paying for rent or utilities and buying a truck and travel trailer instead, McVey wrote, "appeared designed to maintain the appearance of residency."
Teising "spent only 27 nights out of 275 days (there)," the judge wrote. "This fact leads to the conclusion she did not reside there."
"Upon the defendant's move out of Wabash Township in June 2020 to live a nomadic RV lifestyle, she ceased to make her 'true, permanent and fixed' home in Wabash Township, West Lafayette, Indiana, and forfeited the office of township trustee," the order said. "Upon forfeiture of the office of Wabash Township trustee, the defendant's continued collection of her salary constituted the crime of theft."
It's not immediately clear how the trustee's office will transition, whether Teising will be taken into custody before sentencing and whether she will appeal the verdict.
Court records show a status and scheduling conference will be at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28.