Natalia Barnett may have been 22 when her adopted parents left her alone in an apartment in 2012. Or she might have been 16, according to her dad. Or 9, according to her initial birth certificate.
Natalia’s age and the fallout with her adoptive parents dominated headlines last year after a Tippecanoe County jury acquitted her father, Michael Barnett, of neglect charges.
Now, a documentary airing on the ID Channel and streaming on Max has brought new information on Natalia’s story to light.
Natalia has diastrophic dysplasia, a genetic condition that leads to dwarfism.
The Barnetts were a “happy family,” Michael says in the documentary. He added the family had 14 TVs, 13 couches and a Lamborghini in their driveway.
Their son, Jacob Barnett, was a “genius” who was featured in a "60 Minutes" segment as a child prodigy. Michael’s then-wife, Kristine Barnett, wrote a book in 2013 on how she raised a genius son.
This comfortable life led Michael and Kristine to explore adopting a special-needs daughter. Initially, the couple was going to adopt a Haitian girl, but a natural disaster ended any chance of adoption in Haiti.
So when an adoption agency in Florida contacted Michael and Kristine about a Ukrainian orphan in need of a family, Michael said he saw it as a sign from God.
Within two days, the couple adopted Natalia.
Two years later, they left her in an apartment by herself and, later, in a Lafayette apartment before they left the country without her in 2013.
Four of the six episodes of the show have been released as of Tuesday night, detailing events also covered during Michael’s trial last year. But it includes some events not raised during the trial, including anything that happened before 2016 because of statute of limitations rules.
The family claims on the first night of meeting Natalia, they found pubic hair on her body, something they believed shouldn’t be possible for a girl her age. Later, they discovered Natalia also had a period, which prompted the Barnetts to look into how old their adopted daughter actually was.
In 2012, the couple persuaded a judge to change Natalia’s birth certificate to read she was 22 at the time, based on the fact she had stopped growing four years ago. The judge assumed she had stopped growing because she was 18 and added the four years that had passed to make her 22.
By then legally of age, the couple dropped her off in a Westfield apartment, where she lived on her own save for the occasional visit from Michael. Neighbors in the area reported her being filthy, lonely and unable to care for herself.
Natalia’s small stature and disabilities with her feet meant she was unable to handle basic tasks like climbing stairs without difficulty. She couldn’t reach the tops of washing machines and often had to ask neighbors for help with basic tasks.
Her time in Westfield was cut short after neighbors complained about Natalia being intrusive. The Ukrainian often walked into people’s homes without permission and didn’t understand boundaries very well.
Michael and Kristine would pick her up one last time and drop her off in a Lafayette apartment before moving to Canada to further Jacob’s education.
Natalia had to climb a long stairwell just to enter her apartment and the area around her had a high crime rate, one expert told the documentary makers. The documentary features footage of Natalia’s surroundings showing weathered buildings and vagrants in the area.
Michael and Kristine wouldn’t visit during their time in Canada, at one point forgetting to pay the electric bill, leading to Natalia losing power for three days. Eventually, Natalia met Cynthia Mans, a local resident who helped her buy food and handle basic tasks and with whom Natalia reportedly lives in Crawfordsville.
Michael in the documentary claims the family was fearful of Natalia, saying she had attempted to kill them and their children multiple times. They said she tried to put cleaning liquid in Kristine’s coffee, stood over them in bed with a knife in her hands and tried to push Kristine into an electric fence during a family trip.
But former New York prosecutor Beth Karas, who has followed the Barnett case closely, points out almost all of the incidents involving Natalia and the Barnetts happened without outside witnesses.
The one incident that happened outside of their home - the electric fence incident at an Indianapolis creamery - was scrutinized during the documentary. Two employees from the creamery say Natalia never claimed she was trying to kill her mom, as Kristine had claimed. In fact, it seemed as if Kristine might have just fallen. The fence itself wasn’t even electrified at the time.
The happy family portrayed in the opening to the series didn’t last long, either. One of the episodes explores Michael’s previous criminal history, including a domestic battery charge in which he allegedly put Kristine in a choke hold.
Michael, now divorced from his wife, called Kristine a “master manipulator” who very well could have manipulated Natalia, too. He even praises Natalia, saying she was the only one who could stand up to Kristine.
In a moment used in trailers for the show, Michael throws himself on the floor and beats his carpet, a moment he claims is meant to show how Kristine would beat Natalia.
Michael said his life is a true riches-to-rags story and he hasn’t seen his two youngest sons in eight years. He hugged Jacob during an interview, telling him he thought he might have never seen him again.
Jacob, once on track to be a physicist, now lives in his dad’s basement and says he has a poor relationship with his mother. During an interview for the documentary, he refused to speak on anything that might get his mother in trouble. But Jacob forgot to turn off his mic.
In the hot-mic moment, Jacob told his dad he hadn’t talked about his mother “kicking down the stairs,” something they had agreed not to tell the interviewer.
So far in the series, Kristine has not been on camera to comment on any of the allegations. Natalia has also not been featured, except through old photos and video snippets.
The final two episodes were set to air Wednesday.