Eight Frankfort, Indiana, residents were killed in a car crash in Mexico last month. One of them, 37-year-old Blanca Alicia Guzman-Montes, was charged with a count of arson in Tippecanoe County.
During a status conference Friday morning, Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin approved a warrant for Guzman-Montes’ arrest. Although Guzman-Montes has reportedly died, Mexican authorities could take up to “three weeks to three months” to confirm her death, according to Guzman-Montes’ attorney, Kyle Cray.
For now, authorities have issued a warrant for Guzman-Montes until she is confirmed to be dead.
Officers responded to reports of a fire at Guzman-Montes’ boyfriend’s residence on Kensigton Court in Lafayette on Sept. 19.
The home was reportedly in flames by the time police arrived, but neither resident was present at the time. Police subsequently found out the boyfriend had been recently arrested and was at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
A witness told police she allegedly drove Guzman-Montes to her boyfriend’s residence at 1 a.m. that morning. The witness claims she believed Guzman-Montes was picking up her clothes but saw a “glow” coming from inside the home.
Guzman-Montes allegedly admitted to the witness she used matches to start a fire inside her boyfriend’s home. The woman was arrested shortly after.