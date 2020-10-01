Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill voiced his support for the “prompt confirmation” of Seventh Circuit Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court in a letter signed by attorneys general from 21 other states, including Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and Alaska, a press release said.
All 22 attorneys general are Republicans.
“(We) write to urge the Senate to promptly hold a hearing on and confirm the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States,” the attorneys general said in the letter. “As we are sure your review of her exemplary record will reveal, she has the qualifications, experience and judicial philosophy to be an outstanding Associate Justice.”
Barrett, who was nominated by President Donald Trump on Saturday to fill the supreme court slot left by the passing of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is a resident of South Bend and a former Notre Dame Law School professor, where she taught for 15 years and received her doctorate in law.
In 2019, Barrett wrote the 7th Circuit Court’s opinion in a federal lawsuit alleging Purdue wrongfully expelled a former Navy ROTC student in a sexual assault claim. The federals appeal court ruled in favor of reinstating the suit.
“As Hoosiers, we have watched Judge Barrett’s excellent work and become proud of her well-deserved national prominence,” Hill said. “She possesses an unparalleled legal acumen and a well-grounded measure of common sense — a valuable combination that will serve her well when she joins the nation’s highest court.”
The attorneys general argue in their letter that despite concerns that the Senate will not have ample time to “adequately consider” Barrett’s nomination, previous justices have been nominated in similar time frames.
“Justice Ginsburg herself was confirmed 42 days after she was nominated,” the attorneys general said. “Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s confirmation took 33 days, while Justice John Paul Stevens was confirmed 19 days after he was nominated.”