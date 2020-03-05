Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc., the company that owns three movie theaters in Greater Lafayette, said in a statement Thursday that it is confident its existing locations will remain open.
Marketing director Kelly Nash said that GQT will be going through a court-supervised reorganization process that is meant to bring the company more stability.
The company filed for bankruptcy Feb. 25, according to court documents.
The future of the company’s two Lafayette locations and its one in West Lafayette at Wabash Landing is uncertain. The documents state that Goodrich will stay in business throughout the process, though it may lose access to its film supply if “critical vendor issues” go unaddressed.
Representatives from the theater declined to comment on the potential effects of the bankruptcy.
The company, based in Michigan, owns 29 movie theaters and is nearly $30 million in debt, according to financial data in the documents. Theater owner Robert Goodrich told Michigan news outlet MLive that the company expects to sell several of its locations to pay its debts.