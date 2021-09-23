The State Senate Democratic Caucus will host the first of three public input sessions today on the Republican-drawn redistricting maps before they are finalized, so citizens can weigh in on possible amendments.
The session today will be at 6 p.m. in the Diamond Center in Gary.
On Tuesday, State Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor joined other Indiana Democrats in asking for more transparency from Republicans in the redistricting process.
“Hoosiers wanted more time and more meetings where they could actually have their questions and concerns answered,” Taylor said. “Instead, the committee meetings last week and the Senate one next week were scheduled during hours when people work and attend class.”
The caucus also invited Republicans from the Senate Elections Committee to answer questions.
House Republicans released Congressional and State House district maps last week and Senate Republicans released senate district maps Tuesday. Indiana Democrats have repeatedly criticized Republicans for a lack of transparency and bipartisan cooperation in the redistricting process.
On Monday morning, local Democratic representatives convened to air their grievances.
State Rep. Chris Campbell said Republicans only gave Democrats 24 hours to view the Indiana House and U.S. Congressional maps before the Indiana House Election Committee voted on them.
Joe Mackey, who ran for the seat in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District in the most recent election, said the maps were also only released on the Indiana House Republicans website, rather than the General Assembly website. Citizens will have to look at all the partisan content to get to the maps, he said.
Campbell noted a study by George Washington University professor Christopher Warshaw, commissioned by Women4Change Indiana, that found evidence of bias towards Republicans in the two released maps.
Republicans would win 77% of congressional seats available and 69% of state house seats, despite only winning 56% of the vote, Warshaw said in the study.
“Moreover, it would favor Republicans in 96% of scenarios,” he wrote.
State Rep. Sheila Klinker also referenced the study. She said President Joe Biden won 42% of the vote in Indiana in the 2020 presidential election, but with the new maps, he would have only won 22% of congressional districts and 30% of state house districts.
The proposed senate redistricting maps would split Lafayette and West Lafayette. West Lafayette would be grouped with the central-west Indiana rural communities, and Lafayette with Carroll County to the northeast.
“The Indiana Republican party has manipulated a broken system to their benefit, and it’s harming the future of Indiana,” Mackey said.
Republicans remain firm that their maps were drawn with population changes and keeping districts compact in mind.
“We followed all the state’s and federal guidelines and laws that we’re required to,” Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray told the Indianapolis Star. “Counties, cities, towns and townships, as you see, are more together than they have been in the past, and frankly we take good pride in that.”
House Speaker Todd Huston defended the decisions made in the redistricting process.
“We wanted to have maps that honored the goals and what we were trying to accomplish,” Huston said to the Indiana Citizen in the House Republicans’ first explanation of the process. “People are going to think what they want to think.”
Gerrymandering is a problem across the country, Mackey said. He pointed out Republicans saying the same things in states with Democratic supermajorities.
Gerrymandering refers to when the dominant political party manipulates the borders of electoral districts to create an unfair advantage for that party in elections.
“We find prominent Republicans speaking out as forcefully as Democrats are here today,” Mackey said. “So understand that this is a national issue. It is a bipartisan issue and it should be addressed.”
Democrats submitted alternative maps, Mackey said on Wednesday, with amendments drawn up by the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, a redistricting reform group formed by Common Cause Indiana and League of Women Voters among other groups.
There is little-to-no hope any changes to the Republican-drawn maps will be accepted, though, Campbell said.
Republicans said in a Monday committee meeting they’ve moved quickly on redistricting to give county leaders as much time as possible to get ready for the filing period for elections, since the pandemic delayed census data, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
The best way to prevent gerrymandering would be to give redistricting duties to an independent commission.
“I personally would have asked for a nonpartisan commission, nonpartisan input into these maps to create fair and competitive maps that represent our state,” Campbell said.
The next two Public Input Sessions will be Sept. 24 and 27 in South Bend and Bloomington, respectively.
“Voters need choices,” Campbell said. “They need a reason to go to the polls, and we have taken that away from our voters in the state.”