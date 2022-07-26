The Indiana Senate Committee on Appropriations passed two bills Tuesday that were drafted in response to the main abortion bill.
Senate Bill 2 establishes the Hoosier Families First Fund, which will appropriate $45 million to child and family services and the Indiana Department of Health. The bill also increases the tax credit for adoptions from $1,000 to $10,000. It is meant to provide aid to pregnant mothers and their children.
“The pot of money” in Senate Bill 2, as Sen. Rodric Bray, R-37, referred to it, is meant to “bridge the gap” of funding available to pregnant mothers and their children until the next fiscal year.
The pot of money accounts for less than 4% of Indiana’s surplus budget, which is $1.2 billion, Bray said.
Senate Bill 3 caps the tax rate on gas to 30 cents per gallon and suspends sales tax on residential utilities for six months.
Discussion in the chamber was almost relaxed compared to the earlier sessions discussing the abortion bill Monday and Tuesday. Testimony frequently broached the topic of abortion but focused on how to allocate funding to support the expected rise in unexpected pregnancies instead of ethics.
Dr. Monique Kulkarni, a psychologist and senior director of clinical services at Valley Oaks Health in Tippecanoe County, told the Senate the story of “Stephanie,” a suicidal patient who was pregnant with her fourth child.
Stephanie lived with her husband’s abusive family but feared to leave them because her children would be homeless. She was terrified she would “give in” and attempt suicide, resulting in her husband’s family filing for custody of her children.
Kulkarni testified that the Senate should specifically provide funding to aid the mental health of pregnant mothers.
Shannon Schumacher, CEO of The Villages of Indiana, said it would cost $14 million just to pay the foster parents of the 300 additional children she expects to see enter the foster care system after the abortion bill is passed.
“Forty-five million is a drop in the bucket,” Schumacher said. “There will be more unintended pregnancies.”
Rebecca Bailey from Knox, Indiana, is the co-founder of Bella Vita pregnancy center, which provides religion-based post-abortion, pregnancy and maternal care to women in a “very” rural area. Bailey is pro-life and said her center is not eligible for government funding because they “pray with their clients.”
She said initial care for women at her center costs at least $1,200 apiece. They can barely provide for their clients' needs.
“You are describing a dire situation before any (anti-abortion) legislation has been passed,” said Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-30. He asked Bailey how she plans to handle the expected rise in clients.
“Bring it on! Bring it on! Bring it on!” Bailey said before Qaddoura could finish his question.
Allie Missler testified she has hosted 74 foster children. She said she has answered calls to host a child at 3 in the morning “because their only other alternative is to sleep on the DCS office floor.”