The 50th anniversary of Earth Day served as the backdrop for the release of the University's new Physical Facilities Sustainability Master Plan, which outlines sustainability goals for the campus over the next five years.
The plan details goals for five categories: energy, water, materials, buildings and grounds. Each section includes quantitative goals to be achieved by the academic year 2024-2025.
The University aims to reduce carbon emissions and water consumption, increase recycling on campus, add e-waste recycling, update the outdated sewer equipment and double bike path infrastructure from 2011 levels, among other objectives.
A major goal of the plan is to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions in half from their 2011 levels by fiscal year 2025. This means the University aims to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from the Wade Utility Plant and the electricity the campus draws from the grid by 50%.
Shannon Kang, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts and West Lafayette city councilor representing Purdue students, said she awaits the more tangible aspects of the plan, such as the goal to plant a tree a day for the next five years.
“It's something that I'm really excited to see,” Kang said. “How much of a difference it'll make for the students walking around campus.”
Michael Gulich, director of campus planning and sustainability, said in a press release that the plan balances ambitious goals with practicality.
The plan marks the first comprehensive effort since Purdue’s sustainability and campus offices combined in 2016, which resulted in more integration of sustainability into campus planning, according to Gulich.
“Having those two functions and disciplines combined ... has allowed us to be more effective and more impactful.” Gulich said. “I think we've got some good success stories in that regard. But I really think we're just at the beginning of that in terms of seeing the fruits of that combination.”
The last sustainability plan created by the University was the 2010 Sustainability Strategic Plan. Gulich said while aspects of the old plan were successful, his office used lessons from its shortfalls to develop the new one.
“The previous plan didn't have well-defined metrics in a lot of cases,” Gulich said. In crafting the new plan, the office focused on short-term, quantitative goals.
Larry Nies, a professor of civil and environmental and ecological engineering said the quantitative nature of the goals is promising. But he called the announcement “sparse,” lacking the level of detail necessary to better evaluate the plan.
The professor said more transparency is needed about the process so readers can understand the scope of the goal.
“They need to release the data,” he said. “Where were they in 2011? How are they calculating carbon emissions and what are the units they are reporting?”
The University has yet to develop long-term plans to achieve carbon neutrality. Nies said five-year goals mark progress toward achieving carbon neutrality, but don’t go far enough to reach the objective.
“I just know it's clear that as a society that we need to start moving towards carbon neutrality,” Nies said. “We need to reduce our carbon emissions. As an organization, an organization I've dedicated my career to, I would hope that we would come up with a plan as well.”
Students voiced similar concerns. Martina Macaggi, a sophomore in environmental and ecological engineering and president of the Purdue Student Sustainability Council, said she hopes to see the University develop bolder action.
Nearly 1,400 students have signed onto a petition on change.org calling on Purdue to become carbon neutral by 2030.
“Obviously cutting carbon emissions in half, that's great,” Macaggi said.” But it's kind of like too little too late. We (have to) do more than that.”
You can read more about the sustainability plan on the new Physical Facilities website.
An in-depth dive into the plan and how it compares to actions taken by other Indiana universities will be released Monday.