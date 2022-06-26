More than 100 people gathered Friday night to protest the US Supreme Court's official announcement of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

“I started crying,” Susan Rowe, the organizer of the protest, said. “Even though I knew it was coming, I still started crying.”

Among the protestors was State Rep. Chris Campbell.

“We won't be able to stop it,” Campbell said. “We won't be be able to stop more restrictions on abortions in our state. We need people to go to the polls and we need them to know, if this is an important issue for you, know how your representative is representing you. Because we know across the state that this is not a supported issue.”

Indiana's General Assembly has a special session scheduled for July 6, where the topic of abortion restrictions is likely to be added.

Jaquel Powers of Lafayette said his aunt had been a victim of rape and had a child because of it.

“(My cousin) doesn't even know his father,” Powers said. "My auntie kind of pushed him away a little bit. And for the first five years of his life, she didn't even really want to be his mother. So he stayed with my other auntie, because she was so traumatized from the situation. That's why I'm here today.”

“It’s pretty personal because I could’ve been a mother but by choice I didn’t,” said Katherine Rivera, a doctoral student in botany and plant pathology. “If I put myself in that situation again, I wouldn't go back, because I don't want to be a mother. If I don’t have a place to go, how will I be safe?”

Rivera said she had been the victim of rape and had an abortion. Abortion is illegal in her home country, but she was able to have one here.

“I came up here to let people know that what happened today is wrong for women,” Rivera said. “We need our freedom for what to do with our bodies.”

“For me personally, I don't intend to have children at any point,” said Nellie Walthery, a junior in Purdue's College of Science. “I love kids a lot. But it's not something that I am emotionally prepared or financially prepared for. And there are not enough structures in place for people once they have that child.”

Many cars driving by honked as a show of support, leading to cheers from the crowd.

John Iles, a co-owner of Merlin’s Beard, a local pizzeria and board game library, offered access to bathrooms and water to the protestors.

A Lafayette firefighter gave a thumbs up to the crowd while the fire truck was passing the courthouse.

Many protesters shared concern over what the decision meant for the future of the country.

A common message was the importance of voting. Charles Campbell, the co-chair of the Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America, objected to these calls.

“Since 2020, we have had a united democratic government, the Democrats control the presidency, House and the Senate,” Campbell said. “And yet, even with the significant power that they have, they have proven themselves unwilling to fight for the rights that they claim to uphold. They could have enacted laws to protect abortion themselves in the Congress, and they did not do that. And so, as far as I'm concerned, they have proven that they can't be trusted to uphold those values. And so it's up to us to organize ourselves in our workplaces and our communities.”