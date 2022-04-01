A lifetime of addiction, instability and homelessness landed a 22-year-old in Tippecanoe Circuit Court Friday morning to be sentenced for battery and theft among other charges.
Blake Downs, 22, was charged with burglary and theft in January 2021, along with battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal confinement in May of the same year. Downs said in January that he doesn't remember the second offense.
"Mr. Downs was homeless, people tried to help him, and he took advantage of that," a prosecutor said. "He stole from them. He hurt them."
The prosecutor referenced a victim impact statement from one of the people he stole from, who said she had lost the ability to trust people who ask for help. The prosecutor asked that the violation of trust to both victims be counted as a aggravator to Downs' sentence. While the victim impact statement wasn't read aloud, Downs was given the chance to read it from his seat in the courtroom.
He silently wiped tears from his eyes for four minutes as he read the document.
Downs' hair was noticeably longer than it was when he last appeared in court in December — it now flopped over his face, obscuring his glossy eyes and hopeless expression.
His father, Ricky Smith, sat in the back with Downs' two half brothers, both no older than ten. An ankle monitor gripped his lower leg. He didn't take his eyes off Downs, even as he was given nine years in state prison followed by three years of community corrections.
Daniel Young, one of Downs' two lawyers for each case, told the court that Downs was recently diagnosed with PTSD. Downs' attorneys told Persin in December that Downs didn't have any mental illnesses. Downs said in January that he didn't want the court to know about his PTSD because he was scared of going to a "higher level prison" — a decision he apparently flipped on since.
Young added that Downs exhibits multiple traits of borderline personality disorder, and Persin added that he is taking antipsychotic medications for ODD, ADHD and Bipolar Disorder.
Thomas O'Brien, Downs' other attorney, said Downs lived in 13 different foster homes between the ages of 7-10. He was exposed to sex and pornography before the age of eight, by which time he had already tried cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, LSD and mushrooms.
"He's not had any type of substance abuse or mental health treatment," O'Brien said, "even though he's a perfect example of someone who needs it."
Young said the drug and sex exposure, mixed with extreme instability as a child, forced Downs on a bad path before he was mature enough to correct it himself.
"If you want a prescription to ruin a kid," he said, "this is it."
His history didn't excuse his actions in the eyes of the state.
Downs was charged with at least 10 crimes as a juvenile, mostly involving theft and trespassing, and even more as an adult. He's been written up in the county jail on a near twice-monthly basis, 10 of those offenses coming in or while coming out of isolation as punishment.
"You can't even do time in county jail without staying out of trouble," Persin said to Downs, sounding exasperated. "Homelessness doesn't excuse your behavior in the county jail. You're still fighting the world."
Persin said he heard Downs wants to drive a semi-truck when he gets out of prison.
"You think that someone's gonna trust you with (truck driver's insurance) right now?" he asked.
"No sir," Down's replied. "I want to try to change that."
"You're the only one that can make the changes for you," Persin said. "You know that."
"Yes sir, I do," Downs responded. "And I want help."
Persin told Downs that he expects him to appeal the sentence within the time limit, and hopes he files a motion to modify his sentence after time well behaved in a state prison. He declined to enter Downs into Recovery While Incarcerated until Downs can prove he can behave in custody, but said he would enter him into an abuse accountability class and order the Department of Corrections to do a full psychological evaluation.
"I hope you do well," he said. "Good luck, sir."