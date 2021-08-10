A West Lafayette man was charged Monday with attempted rape after pinning a victim to the couch and attempting to remove her clothes.
Bryce Deslauriers, 24, approached the victim in his home on Greenview Court and sat next to her on the couch, according to a probable cause affidavit. After some time, Deslauriers requested a hug from the victim, then allegedly pinned her onto the couch.
While she was pinned, Deslauriers put his hands under her shirt and attempted to remove her pants, the affidavit reads. The victim kicked him off her, then he apologized, saying he "need(ed) to have sex." He later told Tippecanoe County police that he tripped and fell on her.
Deslauriers was charged with attempted rape and sexual battery, and a motion for a no contact order was filed Monday. Deslauriers is not currently in jail, according to online jail logs.
The relationship between Deslauriers and the victim was not disclosed in the affidavit, and Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith was not available for comment.