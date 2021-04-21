A gathering of between 100-200 people, mostly college students, at Cumberland Park on Saturday ended with someone being shot, police say.
Police found the victim, a 21-year-old Indiana State University student, at the park with a gunshot wound in his leg, according to West Lafayette Police Department Lt. John Eager.
The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, a WLPD press release said.
A witness at the scene said the shooting was accidental, as someone's gun was reportedly discharged while people at the park were dancing. No one knew for a few moments, the witness said, that anyone had even been shot or who had done the shooting.
"I have no information on a suspect at this time and no information to provide regarding the victim being shot intentionally or accidentally," Eager said. "We are continuing to investigate."
Police have not arrested anyone as of Saturday night and are still investigating, the release states. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.