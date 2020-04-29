Exponent staffers won 15 awards on Wednesday in the Indiana Collegiate Press Association's annual contest, including several first-place accolades.
Special projects reporter Ryan Chen won first place in the "Best In-Depth Story" category for his story about a family dealing with their son's murder at the hands of his girlfriend. The story also won first place in the "Best News Feature Reporting Online" category. It is the longest story in The Exponent's content management system, which goes back to 2000.
"Excellent writing that pulls you into the story," judges wrote. "Hands down the best entry for in-depth story."
Editor-in-chief Alisa Reynya won first place in the "Best Feature Story" category for a story about friends and family of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent reflecting on the upcoming anniversary of his death. Judges said it was a touching story that functioned as an "excellent" example of how feature stories should be written.
The Exponent also won first place for the front page of its Oct. 31 edition. The issue featured a Halloween-themed cover of skeletons exhibiting unsafe behavior at a party.
"Great use of graphics here make the front page," judges wrote.
The Exponent won two second-place awards for a column by managing editor Alexandra Weliever about the University's lack of response to an issue of alleged discrimination close to campus and for assistant sports editor Joe Duhownik's sports feature story on former basketball player Tommy Luce's inexplicable popularity.
Nine additional awards were earned for other stories, photos and aspects of The Exponent's reporting.
Coverage of Purdue President Mitch Daniels' comments about an African-American scholar by campus editor Sean Murley and former campus editor Jackie Le won third place for best continuous coverage of a single story and second place for best breaking news reporting online.
A story by city editor Jordan Smith about Indiana's red-flag law being tested by a local resident won third place for best breaking news reporting. Sports editor Steven Randall's column about the season's Oaken Bucket game won third place for best sports column.
A series of photos of an inciting preacher outside the Wilmeth Active Learning Center by photo editor Victoria Cross won third place for best photo essay/picture story. Photographer David Hickey won third place for best feature photo and for best sports photo.
The Exponent won second place for best overall website and third place for best use of Twitter.
The ICPA convention was canceled this year. The association conferred its awards via Twitter and Facebook.