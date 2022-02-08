02/08/22 Home of Purdue festival schedule
Screenshot

Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette released its 2022 festival and event highlight schedule Tuesday morning. 

April 

  • Spring Fest on April 9
  • Purdue Grand Prix on April 23

May

  • Mosey Down Main Street on May 21
  • Round the Fountain Art Fair on May 28

June

  • Mosey Down Main Street on June 11
  • TASTE of Tippecanoe on June 18
  • Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering from June 24 26

July 

  • Stars and Stripes Celebration on July 4 
  • Mosey Down Main Street on July 9
  • Wabash River Fest on July 9
  • Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair from July 16 to 23
  • Star City Blues and Jazz concert on July 23 

August

  • Mosey Down Main Street on Aug. 13
  • OUTfest on Aug. 20
  • Ouabache Music Festival from Aug. 26 to 27
  • Beers Across the Wabash on Aug. 27

September 

  • Mosey Down Main Street on Sept. 3
  • St. Boniface German Fest on Sept. 10
  • Global Fest on Sept. 17
  • Art on the Wabash on Sept. 25
  • The Starry Night Festival's date has not yet been determined 

October

  • Fest of the Hunter's Moon from Oct. 1 to 2
  • Purdue Boilermaker Half-Marathon on Oct. 22

December

  • Christmas Parade on Dec. 3
  • Purdue Christmas Show from Dec. 3 to 4

Farmers Markets

  • May through October
  • West Lafayette on Wednesdays
  • Purdue Campus on Thursdays
  • Lafayette on Saturdays

Purdue football home games 

  • Penn State on Sept. 3 
  • Indiana State on Sept. 10
  • HOMECOMING vs. Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24 
  • Nebraska on Oct. 15
  • Iowa on Nov. 5
  • Northwestern on Nov. 19 

More information about each event can be found here

Tags

Recommended for you