Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette released its 2022 festival and event highlight schedule Tuesday morning.
April
- Spring Fest on April 9
- Purdue Grand Prix on April 23
May
- Mosey Down Main Street on May 21
- Round the Fountain Art Fair on May 28
June
- Mosey Down Main Street on June 11
- TASTE of Tippecanoe on June 18
- Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering from June 24 26
July
- Stars and Stripes Celebration on July 4
- Mosey Down Main Street on July 9
- Wabash River Fest on July 9
- Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair from July 16 to 23
- Star City Blues and Jazz concert on July 23
August
- Mosey Down Main Street on Aug. 13
- OUTfest on Aug. 20
- Ouabache Music Festival from Aug. 26 to 27
- Beers Across the Wabash on Aug. 27
September
- Mosey Down Main Street on Sept. 3
- St. Boniface German Fest on Sept. 10
- Global Fest on Sept. 17
- Art on the Wabash on Sept. 25
- The Starry Night Festival's date has not yet been determined
October
- Fest of the Hunter's Moon from Oct. 1 to 2
- Purdue Boilermaker Half-Marathon on Oct. 22
December
- Christmas Parade on Dec. 3
- Purdue Christmas Show from Dec. 3 to 4
Farmers Markets
- May through October
- West Lafayette on Wednesdays
- Purdue Campus on Thursdays
- Lafayette on Saturdays
Purdue football home games
- Penn State on Sept. 3
- Indiana State on Sept. 10
- HOMECOMING vs. Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24
- Nebraska on Oct. 15
- Iowa on Nov. 5
- Northwestern on Nov. 19
More information about each event can be found here.