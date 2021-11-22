A Tecumseh Middle School student was arrested Sunday morning on preliminary charges of intimidation after allegedly threatening to shoot up the school.
The student allegedly posted the threat on Snapchat along with a list of targets, who are all juveniles.
Lafayette Police notified those listed in the threat lat Sunday night, according to a Monday press release. There was no evidence the student had access to firearms, nor had intent to carry out the threat, the release says.
The student was later taken to Tippecanoe County Juvenile Probation.