West Lafayette councilor and Purdue biological sciences professor David Sanders announced his intention to run for the newly drawn District 23 state Senate seat on Tuesday.
Sanders previously ran for a state Senate seat in a different district in 2004 and was elected to City Councilor at Large for West Lafayette in 2015.
He said he decided to run again this year because of the new inclusion of West Lafayette in District 23. Previously, West Lafayette was in District 22. The decision to split up Lafayette and West Lafayette was met with backlash from many Democrats.
“It’s an empty seat,” he said. “It involves West Lafayette and a number of more rural counties and I thought it could be well represented by me.”
He said he hoped to help rural counties feel less neglected by the state government. While counties like Tippecanoe have grown recently, smaller counties haven’t had the same opportunities, Sanders said.
“Specifically for rural counties, I am interested in bringing better access to broadband, better roads, better health care, and jobs,” he said.
Sanders said what sets him apart from other candidates is his experience as a scientist.
“I’m very much interested in bringing science to public policy,” he said. “I think that it’s important to have individuals who have that (science) expertise, particularly now with the pandemic and other challenges that we face such as climate change.”
He also said that he hopes to continue his work in West Lafayette across Indiana.
Sanders recently sponsored an ordinance that passed in West Lafayette City Council to ban the government use of facial recognition.
“I am interested in enhancing privacy protections,” he said. “With that particular issue, people’s concerns go across the political spectrum. I do think that it’s something that is important for people to take a stand on.”
“I wish him all the best, and I think he would be a great legislator,” said Shannon Kang, West Lafayette councilor and Purdue Student Government president.
“He’s been a great legislator in the city and also at Purdue.”