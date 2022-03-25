American Structurepoint was awarded the National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement for the Newman Road Underpass Project in West Lafayette, according to a press release from the Engineering Excellence Awards on Friday.
The new railroad bridge is replacing a century-old, single-lane stone underpass bridge with a new structure that was erected on temporary supports adjacent nearby.
The project also included reconstructing and widening Newman Road from Benson Drive to State Road 26, where a dual-lane roundabout intersection was added. Larger and heavier trucks will now able to pass under the railroad bridge, according to the press release.
The project is part of 195 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world, the press release reads. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.
Recognition of all award winners will take place during the 2022 EEA Gala at the Grand Hyatt, Washington, DC, on May 24.