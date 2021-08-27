An emergency motion to increase bond was approved Friday after a man showed up at an off-duty police officer's home in West Lafayette, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Randal J. Berndt, 59, was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly made contact with the officer at his house and began to yell at him and yell his badge number. The officer said in the affidavit that he has not interacted with Berndt before, and is unaware how Berndt would have his address or employment information.
The officer was not in uniform during the incident, nor did he have a police car at his residence.
The emergency motion asked for the original $500 cash bond to be changed to no bond until seen by a judge or $500,000 surety and $50,000 cash. The emergency motion also included a no contact order with the officer.
Berndt faces charges of felony residential entry, felony intimidation committed because of victim's occupation and resisting law enforcement.